Unity is strength

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for the first time since his reunification with the Mahagathbandhan, of which Congress is a part in Bihar. Both the leaders discussed the strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls and the possibility of bringing like-minded parties together, according to Congress sources. Nitish Kumar reportedly expressed gratitude to Rahul Gandhi for his party`s support to his government in Bihar. Both the parties are expected to continue their concrete discussions in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

The Bihar Chief Minister also met former Karnataka CM and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy during his visit to Delhi, amid the buzz that Kumar is attempting to project himself as the prime ministerial candidate in 2024. Clearing the speculation, Nitish Kumar, who has called for Opposition unity and ruled out harbouring prime ministerial aspirations, told media, If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister).Nitish Kumar’s meeting with Opposition leaders comes days after Telangana Chief Minister KCR visited Bihar and held discussions on the political scenario in the country. During KCR`s one-day visit, the Telangana CM avoided giving a direct response to a question about whether Nitish Kumar will run as the opposition`s candidate for Prime Minister.