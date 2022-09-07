Seatbelts will be compulsory for all passengers in car: Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday highlighted the importance of seatbelts in a car and said that it would be mandatory for all the passengers in a car to wear them. Sharing a video from an event, the Union Minister said that seatbelts will be mandated.

“It will now be mandatory for all the people sitting in the car to wear a seat belt,” tweeted Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. In the video, he also highlighted that the safety beeps will now be present for rare seats along with the front seats which will buzz if one doesn’t put on a seat belt.

His remarks came after well-known industrialist and former Tata Sons chairman Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on Sunday evening. Reports of him not wearing the rare seat belt soon made rounds after the accident. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Earlier in the day, Police asked the car manufacturer company why the airbags in the ill-fated SUV did not open at the time of the accident. Palghar Police asked several questions from the car manufacturer company, “Why do not the airbags open? Was there any mechanical fault in the vehicle? What was the brake fluid of the car? What was the tire pressure?”