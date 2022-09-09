Queen’s state funeral will be UK’s first since Churchill’s in 1965

The Queen’s state funeral will be the UK’s first in more than half a century, with former Prime Minister Winston Churchill being the last head of state to be accorded with this honour in 1965.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Unlike Prince Philip, who had a royal ceremonial funeral, the Queen will have a state funeral, which is usually reserved for the sovereign

A state funeral typically begins with the body being carried on a gun carriage, which is drawn by sailors from the Royal Navy, as part of a military procession, according to The Independent newspaper.