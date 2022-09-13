Blisters will not stop us, we will unite India, says Rahul

Amid intermittent rains and swelling public turnout, Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the third day in Kerala on Tuesday, with the Congress leader and scores of supporters marching along the streets without umbrella when it rained. Gandhi, who has embarked on the 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, said though the participants suffered from blisters on their feet, the campaign would go on.

Scores of people lined up on the roadsides despite rains in the city, to greet Gandhi and the other padayatris.

The Congress leaders, including Gandhi, walked along the streets without umbrella when it was raining.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, ”even though the feet have blisters, We are out to unite the country, We are not going to stop. #BharatJodoYatra,” and uploaded a related video clip.

The third day of the yatra, which commenced around 7.15 am from Kaniyapuram near Kazhakootam, saw an encouraging turnout of people like the previous two days of the Kerala leg of the foot march, which is set to cover 3,570 kilometres from Kanyakumari to Kashmir over a 150-day period.