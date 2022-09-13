EOW issues fresh summons to Jacqueline to appear on Sept 14

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police on Monday issued fresh summons to actor Jacqueline Fernandez to appear on 14 September in connection with the Rs 200 crore money laundering case allegedly involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.Delhi Police has postponed the questioning scheduled on Monday as the actress cited prior commitments and asked for a date after 15 days. However, Delhi Police didn’t give her much time and asked her to join the investigation on Wednesday.This is the third occassion that summons have been issued to Fernandez by the police to join the investigation. A senior police officer confirmed to ANI that fresh summon were issued to Jacqueline asking her to appear on September 14 at the EOW office at Mandir Marg around 11 am.The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has named Jacqueline in their chargesheet in money laundering cases that involve Sukesh.