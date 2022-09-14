CM to launch free breakfast scheme tomorrow

Chief Minister M K Stalin will launch his government’s ambitious scheme to provide free breakfast for government school students from class one to five tomorrow, the birth anniversary of DMK founder C N Annadurai.The much-awaited scheme is seen as an extension of the mid-day meals scheme pioneered in the state in the 1920s, aimed at tackling nutrition deficiency among children. Stalin will launch the scheme in Madurai. In the first phase, as many as 1.14 lakh children in over 1,500 schools run by the government in cities, towns, villages, and far-flung areas will be served hot breakfast before they begin to attend classes in the morning. The government has asked district administrations to make necessary arrangements to cook breakfast in community kitchens or inside school premises and get them ready by 7:30 AM. The food will have to be served to students by 8:30 AM so that the classes can begin on time. The menu of breakfast includes rava upma, semiya upma with sambar, rava khichdi, semiya khichdi and rava Pongal. The breakfast will be served from Monday to .