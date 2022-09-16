Indian pharma industry likely to grow to $130 bn by 2030

The Indian pharma industry is expected to grow to $130 billion by 2030 and become the leading provider of medicines to the world, said Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General, Sudarshan Jain on Thursday.The Indian pharma industry is currently valued at $49 billion and is the third largest in the world. India supplied medicines to over 200 countries in the world, he said.He was speaking on the sidelines of three-day trade shows on laboratory technology and Pharma – machinery segments, which kicked off here.Sudarshan Jain said that with India becoming the fifth largest economy in the world, this is the time for Indian industry to make a difference in the world. He stressed on innovation, self-dependence, diversifying the export market and building capacity for the Indian industry to be future-ready.Dr. Viranchi Shah, National President, Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) felt that Production Linked Incentive Schemes (PLIs) and cluster manufacturing are contributing to the pharma sector’s growth. According to him, India is aspiring to be number one in the next 25 years.