Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal assures projects for Maha

As the political fire over the Vedanta Group-Foxconn project going to Gujarat raged for the third day, Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal attempted to douse the flames by promising projects even for Maharashtra.In a statement, Agarwal said that the Vedanta-Foxconn had shifted from Maharashtra to Gujarat after “professional and independent advice”.”The Vedanta-Foxconn has been professionally assessing site for a multi-billion investment. This is a scientific and financial process which takes several years. We started this about 2 years ago.”We decided Gujarat few months ago as they met our expectations. But in July meeting with Maharashtra leadership, they made a huge effort to outbid other states with competitive offers. We have to start in one place and based on professional and independent advice, we chose Gujarat,” Agarwal said.