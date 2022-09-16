Two-wheeler-maker Eicher Motors joins Rs 1 trillion M-Cap club

Two-wheeler-maker Eicher Motors Ltd on Thursday joined the Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation club during the intra-day trade.The shares of Eicher Motors – that rolls out the 350cc Bullet and other brands of higher capacity bikes – on Thursday opened at Rs 3,541.30, touched a high of Rs 3,670.90, and closed at Rs.3,622.50.While the scrip touched a market capitalisation of Rs.1 trillion intra-day, market capitalisation at the close of trading hours was about Rs 99,059 crore.Eicher Motors also holds majority stakes in the commercial vehicle joint venture with Volvo – VE Commercial Vehicles.In the two-wheeler segment, Eicher Motors has been on the upswing with sales going up.Between April-August 2022, the company has sold 312,872 units, up from 213,538 units sold during the comparable period last year.