Adani Ports to enhance capacity of Bengal’s Haldia dock

HDC Bulk Terminal Ltd (HBTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), India’s largest integrated transport utility and part of the Adani Group, has signed the Concession Agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata for mechanization of Berth no. 2 at Haldia Port.This is in continuation to the selection of APSEZ as a successful bidder by SMPK earlier in February.”The mechanisation and upgradation of Haldia Bulk Terminal provides us the opportunity to firmly establish APSEZ’s footprint in Bengal,” said Karan Adani, CEO and Whole Time Director of APSEZ.

“We remain committed to further accelerating the ever-growing industry and economy of Bengal. With this fully mechanised facility, we aim to set a higher benchmark in port operations and environmental practices. This terminal, alongside our existing world class ports and terminals along the east coast of India, will synergise APSEZ’s services and enhance customer experience. Our leadership in integrated logistics will significantly enhance HBTL’s efficiency and benefit the shipping industry.”

As per the Concession Agreement signed between SMPK and HBTL, the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) formed to implement the project will get the rights to design, build, finance, operate, maintain and manage the bulk terminal with a capacity of 3.74 million tons per annum for a concession period of 30 years at Haldia Dock Complex, Haldia.