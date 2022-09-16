SCO Meet: Modi meets Putin, Erdogan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the sidelines of SCO summit on Friday.

“Today’s era isn’t of war & I’ve spoken to you about it on the call. Today we’ll get the opportunity to talk about how can we progress on the path of peace. India-Russia have stayed together for several decades,” he said in his meeting with the Russian leader.

They also discussed bilateral issues and trade.

President Putin also extended his best wishes to Modi ahead of his birthday on Saturday.

After his meeting with Erdogan, he tweeted: “Met President @RTErdoganAand reviewed the full range of bilateral relations between India and Turkey including ways to deepen economic linkages for the benefit of our people”.