TIDEL Park to come up in Madurai: CM

The announcement was made at the south zone MSME conference ‘FaMe TN’ organised by the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Department in Madurai. The park would be constructed by TIDEL and the Madurai city corporation through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said a TIDEL Park would be set up at a cost of Rs 600 crore to make Madurai a technology hub. The information technology park, which would create 10,000 jobs, would be built on five acres near Mattuthavani in the first phase, and would be expanded by another five acres in the second phase, the CM said.