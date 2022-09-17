Graduation day at Anna Adarsh

Punjab Association’s Anna Adarsh College for Women, Anna Nagar, Chennai, conducted the XXXIV Graduation Day on 16 th September 2022.

A press release said 100 university rank holders and gold medalists were awarded with medals and degree certificates.

A large number of students graduated from Anna Adarsh College for women from 15 UG, 9 PG and 3 M.Phil departments.

The convocation address was delivered by Dakshin Bharath Area General Commanding Officer A Arun.

The function was attended by the Management members of Punjab Association Principal, Vice-Principal Deans, HOD’s, faculty members along the with the parents of the graduates.