Covid-19 virus might increase risk of type 1 diabetes in children

According to a new study, testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, is linked to a higher risk of new-onset type 1 diabetes in children and teenagers.

The study is by Hanne Lovdal Gulseth and Dr German Tapia, Norwegian Institute of Public Health, Oslo, Norway, and colleagues.

The study used national health registers to examine new-onset type 1 diabetes diagnoses made in all youngsters aged under 18 in Norway (over 1.2 million individuals) over the course of 2 years, starting on March 1, 2020, comparing those who contracted COVID-19 with those who did not.

“Our nationwide study suggests a possible association between COVID-19 and new-onset type 1 diabetes”, says Dr Hanne Lovdal Gulseth, lead author and Research Director at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. “However, the absolute risk of developing type 1 diabetes increased from 0.08% to 0.13%, and is still low. The vast majority of young people who get COVID-19 will not go on to develop type 1 of the signs and symptoms of type 1 diabetes. Constant thirst, frequent urination, extreme fatigue and unexpected weight loss are tell-tale symptoms.”