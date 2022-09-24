Dilip Tirkey becomes first player-president of Hockey India

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey on Friday became Hockey India’s first player-president after his unopposed election to the top post as yet another sports person has grabbed the top job in a National Sports Federation (NSF).Hockey India elections were scheduled to be held on October 1 but the results were declared in advance as there were no contestants for any post.Tirkey, who filed his nomination as President of Hockey Odisha, was elected after Uttar Pradesh Hockey chief Rakesh Katyal and Hockey Jharkhand’s Bhola Nath Singh withdrew their nominations on Friday.Tirkey, 44, is the latest addition to the list of players who have grabbed the top job in a sports body. Recently, former player Kalyan Chaubey became the All India Football federation (AIFF) boss.Tirkey says sports persons can contribute as administrators too.

“I believe former players should come into sports administration because they know where to focus. Like Sourav Ganguly was in the CAB first and then went to BCCI and is performing brilliantly,” Tirkey told PTI-Bhasha.”I am happy that Hockey India has also elected a former player like me as its president for the first time. Players go through many phases in their career and they get better experience,” the former full back added.Adille Sumariwalla, who is also a former players, is president of Athletics Federation of India (AFI).Bhola Nath has been elected unopposed as secretary general.The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has approved Tirkey and his team’s appointments.