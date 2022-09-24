James Cameron reveals how he came up with ‘Avatar 2’ screenplay

Director James Cameron revealed that it took at least 13 years to come up with the screenplay for ‘Avatar 2’.According to Variety, Cameron shared that before “Avatar: The Way of Water” there was a full ‘Avatar 2’ screenplay that was written and then thrown into the trash. It turns out that at least an entire year of the 13-year gap between 2009’s “Avatar” and 2022’s “The Way of Water” was spent on a screenplay that will never see the light of day.The director said, “When I sat down with my writers to start ‘Avatar 2,’ I said we cannot do the next one until we understand why the first one did so well.” “We must crack the code of what the hell happened.”Cameron and his team came with the solution. He shared, “All films work on different levels. The first is surface, which is character, problem and resolution. The second is thematic. What is the movie trying to say? But ‘Avatar’ also works on a third level, the subconscious. I wrote an entire script for the sequel, read it and realized that it did not get to level three. Boom. Start over. That took a year.”During an appearance on “The Marianne Williamson Podcast” last year, Cameron elaborated more on this third level that he believes allowed “Avatar” to become the highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office.