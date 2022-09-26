Will deport all Bangladeshis staying illegally, says Goa CM

Warning house owners of strict action for failing police verification of tenants, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that a number of Bangladeshis found staying illegally in the coastal state will be deported.During the tenant and foreigners verification drive in the last two months, the Goa Police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) identified 22 Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally in the state, and are looking out for more such illegal migrants.“While doing tenant verification, police found many staying here without proper address from our country. They are into illegal scrap business and into other illegal businesses. They are staying in rented rooms and carrying out business,” Sawant said.