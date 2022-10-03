IAF inducts Light Combat Helicopter

Jodhpur: The first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) is finally inducted into the IAF fleet at a ceremony in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur today.

This will provide a boost to the Indian Air Force’s combat prowess. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh led the induction ceremony and has played a crucial role in progressing cases for buying indigenous platforms for forces.

The new chopper inducted into the force is capable of aerial combat and will help the force combat slow-moving aircraft, drones, and armored columns during conflicts.

LCH has been developed primarily for mountain warfare after a requirement for it was felt during the Kargil war in 1999.