Mumbai: Mangalyaan, India’s first expedition to Mars, has reached its destination after it has been claimed that the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) ran out of propellant, making it challenging to revive in the Red Planet’s orbit.

MOM was designed with five instruments to investigate the morphology, mineralogy, and atmosphere of the Red Planet, India Today reported.

The spacecraft served as proof to show that India is capable of designing, launching, and managing an interplanetary mission.