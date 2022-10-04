Mulayam Singh still critical, say doctors

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health condition is still critical, said doctors on Tuesday.

“Shri Mulayam Singh is still critical and admitted to Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurugram and is being treated by a team of comprehensive team of specialists,” read an official statement.

Earlier on October 3, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday inquired about the health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav who was shifted to the Critical Care Unit.

The southern state’s chief had called Singh’s son Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

The Telangana CM also told the SP chief that he would personally meet Mulayam Singh after Dussehra.