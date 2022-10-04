MoU for student exchange programme

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Saveetha Dental College and Faculty of Dentistry, Khon Kaen University, Thailand.The Main purpose of signing the MoU is for the Student exchange, Faculty visit and Joint Research Collaborations. The MoU signing ceremony was witnessed by Mr.Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul General, Royal Thai Consulate in Chennai, Dr.N.M Veeraiyan,Chancellor, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science, Dr.Sivaji Chadaram, Vice Chancellor, Dr. Sheeja Varghese,Registrar, Dr.Aravind Kumar, Dean of Saveetha Dental College and the Delegates from Khon Kaen University, Thailand, Dr. Waranuch Pitiphat, Dean Dr.Pattaramon Rattanaphan, Associate Dean for Dental Hospital, Dr. Teekayu Plangkoon Jorns, Associate Dean for Research, Graduate Studies and International Affairs and Dr. Ajiravudh Subarnbhesaj, Associate Dean for Education, Dr. Supanigar Ruangsri, Assistant Dean for Research, Graduate Studies and International Affairs. Nitirooge Phoneprasert ,Consul General briefed about the Indo-Thailand friendship and bilateral collaborations and also appreciated Saveetha Dental College for the accomplishments in NIRF Ranking and QS World ranking for standing First in the Country and its tremendous global recognition.