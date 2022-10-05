An injured Jasprit Bumrah is out of Team India’sT20 World Cup squad. All eyes are now on who will bowl the death overs for India. The team has a major gap to fill. They keep on putting 200-plus totals but don’t seem to have the bowlers to defend them.Harshal Patel continues to leak runs. Deepak Chahar primarily is a new-ball bowler but he’s part of the traveling reserves. Bhvuneshwar Kumar has been given responsibility in recent past but to no avail. Arshdeep Singh bowled the 19th over during the second T20I against South Africa but was clobbered for 26 runs.Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said, ‘We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it’s my job to make sure it happens. It’s a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it.’