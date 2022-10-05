Solitary win for SA

Indore :Rilee Rossouw’s sizzling century was complemented beautifully by South African bowlers as the visitors beat India by 49 runs in the third T20I on Tuesday. Invited to bat, Rossouw smashed 100 not out off 48 deliveries, while Quinton de Kock scored a blistering half-century (68 off 43 balls) to power South Africa to a mammoth 227 for 3. In reply, the hosts crumbled under pressure as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 178 in 18.3 overs.Captain Rohit Sharma said, ‘As a team we said at the beginning, no matter what happens with the result – there’s always room for improvement. We want to keep getting better as a team. Teams have been quite challenging, they can challenge in all departments. Something we have been talking about at length. We need to look at lot of things. Surya’s form is a concern (laughs). We need to work on our bowling. We played against two quality sides, we came across tough challenges. We need to see what better we can do. We are working towards that, guys need a lot of clarity, it’s my job to make sure it happens. It’s a work in progress, we need to keep working and keep finding answers to it. Lot of the guys haven’t been to Australia, that’s why we are going there early. We want to play on the bouncy pitches of Perth, we want to see what we can do there. Only 7,8 members of the squad have been to Australia, so we have organised a few practise games. We need to understand what combination we can play. Bumrah is out of the World Cup, so we need to find a bowler who has the experience of bowling in Australia. Not sure who that bowler is going to be, we will see once we travel to Australia, we’ll find it out thYadav,

Suryakumar Yadav Player of the Series, said, Not really, I didn’t check the stats. But I think that was the demand of the game. My friends send these things (stats and numbers) on whatsapp, I don’t follow it. The thought process was the same, I just wanted to enjoy. I had to take a step back and build a partnership with him. Didn’t work today. DK needed some game time, and I think the way he batted, my number 4 is in trouble. I haven’t thought much about it, but I am looking forward to it.