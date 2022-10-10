Prez, Modi condole Mulayam’s demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of the veteran Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who breathed his last at a hospital in Gurugram. Calling him the ground and people’s leader, the Prime Minister said his demise has pained him. In a series of tweets, PM Modi recalled his meeting with the late leader when both were the Chief Ministers of their respective states. “I had many interactions with Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji when we served as Chief Ministers of our respective states. The close association continued and I always looked forward to hearing his views. His demise pains me. Condolences to his family and lakhs of supporters. Om Shanti,” PM Modi tweeted on Monday.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief on the demise of the stalwart leader. According to President, it is an irreparable loss to the country and added the leader enjoyed great respect among all parties. “The death of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav is an irreparable loss to the country. The achievements of Mulayam Singh Yadav ji, who came from an ordinary environment, were extraordinary. ‘Dharti Putra’ Mulayam ji was a veteran leader associated with the land. He was respected by people of all parties. My deepest condolences to his family members and supporters!” she tweeted.