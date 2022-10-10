Uddhav moves HC against ECI order freezing party name, symbol

Maharashtra’s former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Monday approached the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the order of Election Commission of India (ECI) freezing party name – Shiv Sena and its election symbol ‘bow and arrow’.

The petition, filed by Thackeray, has challenged ECI’s October 8 order, contending it was passed in complete violation of principles of natural justice and without granting any hearing to the parties and giving them an opportunity to lead evidence.

The ECI, by its October 8 interim order, barred the two Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from using the party name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.