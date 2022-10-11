Don’t impose another ‘language war’ on TN : Stalin

Asserting that imposing Hindi in non-Hindi speaking states is against the country’s integgrity, DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday cautioned the Union government not to impose another “language war” on Tamil Nadu by making Hindi (learning) compulsory for non-Hindi speakers.”The rigorous thrust by Union BJP government for Hindi imposition, negating the diversity of India is happening at an alarming pace’, he said in a twitter post, with a statement titled “Do not force another language war by imposing Hindi”, he said the Union government should uphold the unity of India.He said the proposals made in the 11th volume of the report of the Parliamentary Committee on Official Language are a direct onslaught on India’s soul.”If implemented, the vast non-Hindi speaking population will be made second-class citizens in their own land”, he said, adding, imposing Hindi is against the integrity of India.The BJP government would do well to learn lessons from the Anti-Hindi agitations in the past, Stalin said.