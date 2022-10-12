For students

N Ranga Rao & Sons, the makers of Cycle Pure Agarbathi has announced five-year scholarship programmes worth Rs 10 Lakh for 40 differently abled meritorious girl students vfrom across Tamilnadu.Girls in the age group of 12 to 17 years will receive the scholarship.At a press conference in the city, 8 of the 40 scholarships were given away by Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, to deserving girls in the presence of their parents.Speaking about the scholarship programme Arjun Ranga said,“We are committed to uplifting the girl child and empowering them to have access to quality education. The initiative will also elevate their families from financial challenges to a certain extent. The girls that we are looking at for this scholarship should belong to underprivileged families who cannot afford education. The parents of the 8 girls that we have already identified for the scholarship are struggling daily wagers, and it is a challenge for them to provide

education to their children.”