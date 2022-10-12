NCC’s inaugural ceremony in Aana Adarsh

The inaugural ceremony of NCC was held on recently at Anna Adarsh College for Women.The principal R Shanthi welcomed the gathering.Dr Anita Raman VP introduced the Chief Guest DS Aulakh, Lt.Col, Commanding Officer, 1( TN)Girls BN NCC.He was felicitated by Sunil Hasija, the correspondent.Aulakh motivated the cadets on the benefits and opportunities available for NCC in nation building.S Marceline, dean student affairs proposed the vote of thanks.A colourful dance performance was given by the NCC students.