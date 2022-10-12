TN logs 304 Covid cases

Tamil Nadu has reported 304 new COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from Malaysia and West Bengal respectively, pushing the total caseload to 35,87,559.There were no fresh fatalities and the toll remained 38,048, a medical bulletin said here.As many as 424 people recovered from the contagion in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,45,061 leaving 4,450 active cases.Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases at 78 while the remaining infections were spread across other districts.Twenty districts of the 38 reported new cases below 10 while Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Tirupathur saw zero infections.