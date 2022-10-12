Japanese expo on 16Oct

Chennai : In commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Japan-India Diplomatic Relations, the Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai, The Japan Foundation and ABK-AOTS Dosokai, Tamilnadu Centre will be conducting the traveling exhibition,’Manga Hokusai Manga’ from 16 to 28 October at Lalit Kala Akademi.A press release said,”The Japanese Manga, in contemporary times, finds fandom and appreciation across the globe. This art form of pictorial storytelling has evolved over the years in Japan and one artist who has made an immense contribution in this field is Katsushika Hokusai. An entire school of art in himself, Hokusai has a special collection of about 4,000 images in some 800 pages, published in 15 volumes to his credit, popularly known as ‘Hokusai Manga’.””Taga Masayuki, Consul General of Japan in Chennai will inaugurate the exhibition on 15 October at 4 pm. Violin and Irish harp duo performance will be followed by young Japanese musicians Koizumi Nami and Taga Sakura at 4.30 pm. Japanese nostalgic and recent pop music will be played. The exhibition is entry free and open to all,” the release added.