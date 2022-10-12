TN CM distributes crop compensation amount

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday commenced the process of distribution of crop compensation amount to the tune of Rs 481 crore to a total of 4.42 lakh farmers.As a mark of initiating the compensation disbursal exercise, the Chief Minister distributed the compensation amount to 10 farmers.Despite the State recording the highest paddy production with 122 lakh metric tonnes in 2021-22, a fair share of paddy and the paddy crops were destroyed in the Northeast monsoon rains, especially samba crop and other crops like cotton, corn and onion.Though already 21,125 farmers were given compensation to the tune of Rs 18 crore for loss of Kuruvai crops (Kharif), the State government which has paid an insurance amount of Rs 1,338.89 crore to insurance companies has started the distribution of the compensation amount for the crops damaged in natural disasters.In the 2021-22 cropping season, 37 districts in Tamil Nadu (except Chennai) were divided into 14 blocks and the job of collecting crop insurance premium amount was given to Agriculture Insurance Company of India and IFFCO-TOKIO.