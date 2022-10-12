Assembly session: AIADMK’s request

Deputy whip of AIADMK S Ravi on Tuesday submitted a petition to Assembly secretary K Srinivasan to permit deputy opposition leader R B Udhayakumar in the business advisory committee(BAC).The Arakkonam MLA handed over the letter on behalf of the party interim general secretary and opposition party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, according to sources in the AIADMK party. Team EPS has made the move following the ongoing tussle with O Panneerselvam camp.It may be recalled that ousted AIADMK leader, O Panneerselvam, had earlier submitted a petition to Speaker M Appavu not to make any chances in seating arrangement or inclusion in BAC without his concern.