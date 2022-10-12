14 arrested in PFI case move HC seeking release

Fourteen PFI activists, arrested in a massive crackdown on the radical Muslim outfit over its alleged terror links, Wednesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking their release and compensation, claiming they were unlawfully detained.

Three separate petitions came up before a bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Amit Sharma which granted time to the petitioners’ counsel to file additional documents and relevant judgements to support their case.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on November 21.

During the hearing, Delhi Police raised preliminary objection over maintainability of the petitions and said habeas corpus pleas cannot lie as most of the petitioners have been released on bail.