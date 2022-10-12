Kerala human sacrifices: ‘Possibility that accused ate bodies’

A day after the alleged human sacrifice case in Kerala came to the fore, Kerala police on Wednesday revealed that the alleged accused of the case possibly ate the flesh of the victims. In a press meeting, Kochi commissioner CH Nagraju said that Shafi, the main accused, is a pervert and has a criminal past. “There is a possibility that the accused ate parts of the body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet,” CH Nagraju said, adding that the prime accused Shafi is a pervert. He further said that the police had recovered all the parts of the bodies of both victims, killed in the case. “Parts of the body of one of the victim women were recovered from three pits where they were buried. We have recovered some parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed,” he further said.bThe issue came to the fore on Tuesday as three persons, including one woman, were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals, the City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju confirmed earlier on Tuesday. Police arrested three persons, identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.