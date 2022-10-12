Shaheen Afridi to join Pak squad soon

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Tuesday that pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will be joining the national squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane as per schedule on Saturday after undergoing his rehabilitation programme.A statement from the board informed that the bowler, who had sustained a knee injury, has undergone the programme under the supervision of the PCB Medical Advisory Committee at Crystal Palance Football Club.

Consequently, Shaheen is now available for selection for the 17 and 19 October warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan, respectively during which the team management will assess his match fitness.The pacer said that he is excited at the prospects of rejoining the national side for the T20 World Cup and playing his part in his side’s Australia campaign.”It has been a difficult period for me to be miles away from the game and the team I love the most, and not be part of some grueling and exciting matches.””I have been bowling six to eight overs trouble-free for the past 10 days with full run-up and pace. While I have enjoyed bowling and batting in the nets, nothing can replace the feel of the match environment and I can’t wait to be in that setting.”