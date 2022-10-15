Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul completes 1,000 km walk

To celebrate the Bharat Jodo Yatra reaching the 1,000-km milestone, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address a mega public meeting in Ballari in poll-bound Karnataka on Saturday.

After a night halt at the Halakundhi Math on Friday, Gandhi resumed his march on Saturday to reach Kamma Bhavan in the district headquarters town of Ballari.

The public meeting will take place at the Municipal Ground in the afternoon.

Top Congress leaders, including Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan chief ministers Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot, former chief ministers Siddaramaiah, Kamal Nath, and Selja Kumari, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Digvijaya Singh will attend the event in Ballari.