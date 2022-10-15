India suffer 0-3 defeat to Morocco

Hosts India conceded three goals in the second half to suffer a humiliating 0-3 defeat to Morocco in their second Group A match and crash out of the FIFA Women’s Under-17 World Cup in Bhubaneswar on Friday. Debutants Morocco scored through El Madani (50th minute), Yasmine Zouhir (61st) and Cherif Djennah (90+1) to script their maiden win in the tournament. India, who were also making their debut as automatic qualifiers as hosts, had lost to USA 0-8 in the opening match on Tuesday. They take on Brazil in their last group match on October 17, which will only be of academic interest.Morroco still remained in contention for a quarterfinal berth with three points after title contenders Brazil and USA played out a 1-1 draw in another Group A match here earlier in the day.Brazil and USA now have four points each after two matches. Morocco, who had lost to Brazil 0-1 on Tuesday, play against USA on October 17.

It was a much improved Indian side after their humbling 0-8 defeat against USA and they dominated briefly in the early part of the first half which was largely evenly-contested. But the hosts lost the plot in the second half, conceding three goals to lose the match to the African team.Goalkeeper Melody Keisham, who replaced Anjali Munda after the USA match, had a forgettable game as her mistake led to Morocco’s second goal.