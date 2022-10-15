War of words

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that any direct contact or direct clash of NATO troops with the Russian army would lead to a global catastrophe.Putin said, In any case, direct contact, direct clash of (NATO) troops with the Russian army is a very dangerous move which could lead to a global catastrophe. I hope that those who are saying this are smart enough not to take such a step.

Putin had warned that he would use nuclear weapons to defend Russian territory after annexing four regions of Ukraine last month, a move which the UN this week condemned. Meanwhile, Group of Seven (G7) nations warned that the use of nuclear weapons on Ukraine will have severe consequences, according to a statement released by the White House.Leaders of G7 states (the UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, the US, France, and Japan) said, We deplore deliberate Russian escalator steps, including the partial mobilization of reservists and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, which is putting global peace and security at risk. We reaffirm that any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons by Russia would be met with severe consequences.