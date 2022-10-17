Apollo’s initiative to fight breast cancer

Chennai: Apollo Proton Cancer Centre (APCC) has launched a comprehensive health initiative – Apollo breast cancer diaries, a support group for breast cancer.A press releas said that the initiative focuses on providing patients with strong psychological support by connecting them with cancer survivors who have travelled similar paths to victory.”APCC takes pride in being at the forefront towards the fight against cancer. With its new initiative, APCC continues to make a difference in its mission to provide breast cancer patients with best-in-class support and treatment,” the release added. The initiative was inaugurated and flagged off by P Geetha Jeevan, Minister of Social Welfare and Women’s Empowerment of Tamil Nadu in the presence of Preetha Reddy, executive vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, Dr Sapna Nangia, senior consultant – Radiation Oncology, Manjula Rao, consultant-breast Onco-plastic Surgeon, and Sujit Kumar Mullapaly, consultant – medical oncologist, Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, Chennai, along with Claire Young, breast cancer champion from the UK.