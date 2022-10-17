US Consulate’s 3-day conclave in city

Chennai: The U.S. Consulate General Chennai launched the three-day international conclave titled “Space Technology: The Next Business Frontier” hosted by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) and the Indian Space Association (ISpA). From October 15-17, major stakeholders in the global space technology sector will gather at IIT Madras to explore ways to optimize business opportunities and collaboration across the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.In the inaugural session of the conclave, Drew Schufletowski, Minister Counselor for Economic, Environment, Science, and Technology Affairs, U.S. Embassy, New Delhi said, “The greatest growth potential in our space relationship, and those of other Indo-Pacific partners, involves the private sector. India’s space sector is undergoing a transformation with private companies taking on a more influential role in both design and production of launch vehicles, satellites, ground stations, and other elements at the heart of space exploration and applications.”

Schufletowski added, “Indian firms are now building their own satellite constellations for earth observation and designing small launch vehicles to place them into low-Earth orbit. This is where space companies in the United States and across the Indo-Pacific can enhance this commercial sector momentum, through partnerships in trade, investment, and technological collaboration.”More than 80 invited participants from several Indo-Pacific nations and beyond including the United States, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia, are taking part in the conclave to discuss the core themes of space policy, scientific research and development, and space entrepreneurship.Dr. Satya Chakravarthy, Professor of Aerospace Engineering Department and Director of the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) at IIT Madras, delivered the inaugural address. Also participated in the inaugural events were Professor Rajeev Jyoti, Distinguished Scientist and Technical Director at the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe); Dr. Michael Mealling, General Partner Starbridge,Venture Capital; Dr. Madhulika Guhathakurta, Senior Advisor for New Initiatives and Program Scientist in Heliophysics at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA); Lt. Gen. Anil Kumar Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA); and Prof. Dr. Zaffar Sadiq Mohamed-Ghouse, World Geospatial Industry Council (WGIC) Chair for United Nations and Related Entities, Australia.