Goal is to form non-BJP govt at Centre: CM

Chennai : Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday said that the goal of DMK is to see the formation of a government in the centre that is based on the principles of social justice and federalism.Replying to a set of questions, under the “ungalil oruvan” program, Stalin, in a pre-recorded video, outlined the goals of DMK, the work done by DMK in one year, alliance with BJP and his rise in politics.Asked what will be the contribution of DMK led by him in the 2024 Parliamentary election and in Indian politics, Stalin replied that the first goal of DMK alliance is to secure all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry combined and the next goal is to ensure that a government based on the principles of social justice and federalism is established in the centre.Asked how to counter the Governor through whom the union government is trying to run a parallel government in the state, Stalin rather giving a direct answer chose a diplomatic stand by saying that the roles of the Governor and an elected government is well defined in the constitution and if we understand them there will be no unwanted controversies. He also said that within one year of formation of government the DMK government implemented 70 percent of poll promises and if the financial condition would have been stable many more schemes would have been implemented.