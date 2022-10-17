”DMK govt stopping center’s schemes in TN’

Chennai : Union minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal on Sunday said the DMK government is purposefully stopping all the Central sponsored schemes from reaching the poor to avert Prime Minister Narendra Modi gain popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu. It would ultimately lead to the downfall of this government.“The (DMK) government is scared of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they worried that the people of TN would start liking him. Hence, they are not allowing the PM’s picture in the central government schemes in the state. They want only to stop the schemes reaching the poor. It would lead to the ruling party’s political downfall, ” said Goyal while participating in the party’s programme to popularise the schemes in Chennai.People of TN trust Modi and this trust comes after eight years of his service and hard work. He believes in development politics and he personally wants to see a prosperous, developed and honest TN, said Goyal.