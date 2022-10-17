Study reveals the benefits green jackfruit in controlling blood sugar levels

Chennai :Many research institutes have conducted studies on ways to prevent or cure or even reverse the condition of diabetes. The focus is largely on controlling diabetes through diet and weight management.In tandem with the same,India’s first clinical study on the efficacy of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy for diabetes patients was conducted at Government Institute of Medical Sciences, Srikakulam.The clinical study revealed thebenefits green jackfruit flourholds in controlling blood sugar levels in diabetes patients.The gold standard study conducted involved randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials. The study showed a significant decrease in glycosylated haemoglobin (HbA1c), fasting blood glucose (FBG) and postprandial glucose (PPG) following the consumption of Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour meal, suggesting a therapeutic potential of green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients.Further to the study, insights shared by renowned doctors and nutritionists from the field of diabetes highlighted green jackfruit flour’s efficacy in medical nutrition therapy to control blood sugar levels.James Joseph, Founder, Jackfruit365.com said, “The clinical study has been instrumental in bringing forth the benefits of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy for diabetes; thisrooted deep trust in green jackfruit flour’s ability to control diabetes, thereby benefitting lakhs of people. It has also empowered me to keep the promise given to Late Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam,of taking green jackfruit’s benefit to every Indianand aid in the fight against diabetes.”