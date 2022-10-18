Australia Moto GP: Suzuki’s Rins wins

Alex Rins has seized victory in the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix which will go down as one of the all-time great Moto GP races.Not only did the Spaniard perhaps give one last win before the Hamamatsu marque sadly leaves us at season’s end, a crash for Fabio Quartararo of Yamaha gifted the World Championship leader to Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati Team with just two races left in 2022.Still, it could have been even worse for the Frenchman considering Bagnaia led a topsy-turvy encounter at the start of the final lap only to be passed by both Rins and Marc Marquez of Honda Team, the latter of whom scored a 100th Moto GP podium by finishing second at Phillip Island.Still, it could have been even worse for the Frenchman considering Bagnaia led a topsy-turvy encounter at the start of the final lap only to be passed by both Rins and Marc Marquez of the Honda Team, the latter of whom scored a 100th Moto GP podium by finishing second at Phillip Island.Indian fans can catch all the action from MotoGP 2022 – Grand Prix of Malaysia Qualifying Race will be live on Eurosport from 10:00 hrs (10:00 am IST) onwards on Saturday. The Eurosport channel can now be streamed on the discovery+ app.After heavy rain in the Warm Up, the skies were sunny and the circuit dry ahead of lights out for the 27-lap race. Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing got the holeshot from pole position and Marquez took up second from the same position on the middle of the front row. Bagnaia, who had also qualified on the front row, did not make a good start but was back up to third after he followed Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) past Quartararo and then himself passed Espargaro.Jack Miller of the Ducati Team was one to watch in the early stages, emerging eighth at the end of the standing lap before passing Alex Marquez of LCR Honda Castrol at Miller Corner (Turn 4) and Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team at ‘MG’ (Turn 10), as the top two of Martin and Marc Marquez enjoyed a lead of almost one full second. Miller overtook Quartararo for fifth and Espargaro for fourth on Lap 3, then saw off the latter when he tried to reclaim that position at Southern Loop (Turn 2) on Lap 4