Troubled times

A panel that probed the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 indicted V K Sasikala, the confidante of the late leader, and the Tamilnadu government on Tuesday said it would initiate action after getting legal opinion.The panel’s report, that was tabled by the state government in the Assembly on Tuesday also indicted former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, medical doctor K S Sivakumar (Sasikala’s relative) and the then Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and recommended a probe against all the four persons.

Meanwhile, the treatment offered to J Jayalalithaa, the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, was a decision taken by her doctors, and VK Sasikala had nothing to do with it, her lawyer Senthurpandi has said. Whether angiogram was done or not was a call taken by the doctors, including the team from the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences sent by the Central government and this is a matter of evidence, he said. The retired judge who has advised the state government to investigate Jayalalithaa’s death, was overstepping his brief from the Supreme Court, he also added.