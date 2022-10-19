Honour for IIT Madras

Chennai : Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has been conferred the ‘National Intellectual Property Awards 2021 and 2022’ by the Union Government for being the top Indian academic institution for patents filing, grants and commercialisation.The award is given out by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The main criteria of evaluation for these awards are Patent Applications, Grants, and Commercialization, an IIT-Madras press release said on Tuesday.Prof. V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, said, this award has certainly motivated IIT Madras to generate and protect the more and more intellectual property of societal impact leading to Atmanirbhar products during the Amrit Kal.These awards are conferred annually to recognise and reward the top achievers comprising individuals, institutions, organisations, and enterprises, for their Intellectual Property (IP) creations and commercialisation, which have contributed towards strengthening the IP ecosystem in the country and in encouraging creativity and innovation, IIT Madras Wins National Intellectual Property Awards.