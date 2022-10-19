‘Parents should shut their ego for children’

Chennai : Observing that ego and love will not travel together, the Madras High Court held that the parents must shut down their egos for the welfare of their children.The bench of Justice S Vaidyanathan and Justice C Saravanan made these observations on dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by one Karthiga.The petitioner sought direction to Thiruvannamalai SP and Inspector, AWPS, Thandarampattu, Thiruvannamalai district to produce her four-year-old minor boy from the illegal custody of her husband Suresh.R Muniyapparaj, Additional Public Prosecutor, submitted that it was the petitioner, who had left her minor son in the custody of her husband and gone to her parental home to deliver the second child as early as in the year 2020.The APP also noted that when the petitioner came to know that her husband had applied for divorce in 2021, she filed a complaint as if he kidnapped the minor boy.