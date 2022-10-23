T20 World Cup, Super 12: Pakistan 159/8 against India

Pakistan recovered from a wobbly start to post a fighting 159 for eight against India in their T20 World Cup opener on Sunday. Sent into bat, Pakistan were well served by Iftikhar Ahmed’s 34-ball 51 and Shan Masood’s unbeaten 52 off 42 balls after they lost their first two wickets with just 15 runs on the board in the fourth over. For India, Arshdeep Singh was among the most successful bowlers in the much-awaited match of the tournament, finishing with figures 3/32 in four overs at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. If it was not for the 14 runs in the 19th over, Arshdeep would have ended with better figures Playing in his maiden World Cup, left-arm pacer Arshdeep gave India early breakthroughs before Pakistan steadied things with a 76-run partnership for the third wicket. All-rounder Hardik Pandya bagged impressive figures of 3/20 in four overs after Mohammed Shami removed a well-set Iftikhar to trigger a slide.