Swapna Suresh accuses Vijayan of making projects to benefit his family

Kerala Gold smuggling case prime accused Swapna Suresh alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is making projects in the state for his daughter Veena Vijayan and for the future generations of his family in the guise of developmentShe mocked the state governments’ projects like KFON and K-Rail as VFON and V-Rail.She said to ANI that, “Chief Minister’s projects making undue commissions and for building an empire for his daughter or for his family or for the future generations of his family in the disguise of development. It should not be Kerala’s FON, it shouldn’t be Kerala Fibre Optical Network, it should be Veena or Vijayan Fibre Optical Network.” I believe this is not just for the development of the state, it is not for the uplift of our future generation or for economic growth but for their personal requirements,” he added.She also challenged the CM to file a suit against them for making allegations and said, “I have been always saying boldly, if it’s allegations, the Chief Minister, his family, Kadakampally Surendran, Thomas Issac, P Sreeramakrishnan, can come forward and file a suit against me rather than torturing me by giving 770 cases of conspiracy, spoiling my job, spoiling my place of stay, people calling and threatening me, giving me life threats. Go legally, let’s fight openly. Let’s have an open war, let the public understand what is happening and who is actually speaking the truth.”