B Indrajith to lead TN in Vijay Hazare Trophy

Batter B Indrajith will lead the Tamil Nadu team in the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy one-day cricket tournament 2022-23 to be held in Bengaluru from November 12.All-rounder M S Washington Sundar, who is on a comeback trail following an injury, has been named Indrajith’s deputy.The Tamil Nadu team, which had bowed out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (T20) competition in the preliminary league phase recently, will look to come into their own in the 50-over tournament.The squad features a strong batting unit that comprises power-hitter M Shahrukh Khan, who had a modest Mushtaq Ali Trophy, B Aparajith, B Sai Sudharsan, L Suryapprakash and N S Chaturved besides Indrajith and Washington Sundar.The ever-improving R Sai Kishore leads the spin attack which also includes M Siddharth and Sundar while Sandeep Warrier, T Natarajan, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav and R Silambarasan form the pace department.Tamil Nadu faces Bihar in the opening match on November 12 after which it will take on Andhra (November 13), Chhattisgarh (November 15), Goa (November 17), Haryana (November 19), Arunachal Pradesh (November 21) and Kerala (November 23).Tamil Nadu had lost in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy to Himachal Pradesh in the previous season.State selection panel chief S Vasudevan said it was a balanced team and could go on to win the tournament if the players performed to potential.The team had been picked keeping in mind the conditions in Bengaluru, he added.Team: B Indrajith (captain), M S Washington Sundar (vice-captain), B Sai Sudharsan, R Sai Kishore, M Shahrukh Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Warrier, N Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), R Silambarasan, M Siddharth, B Aparajith, N S Chaturved, L Suryapprakash, R Sonu Yadav, J Kousik.